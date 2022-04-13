SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan recently crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

SS Rajamouli's latest outing RRR has turned out to be a global blockbuster as it grossed over Rs 1000 crore at the box office. The magnum opus garnered praises for its impeccable story-telling, great VFX, high-octane stunts, breathtaking action sequences and supreme performances of the ensemble cast.

However, recently the audience pointed out one thing, which has created a rift between Jr NTR and Ram Charan fans.

What's that one point?

As per the cine-goers, Ram Charan got more screen time than Jr NTR in the movie and has ultimately garnered accolades for his portrayal.

SS Rajamouli reacts to audience's claims

The man behind the big-budget drama reacted to the claims and said that the film wouldn't have been successful if both the stars weren't treated equally. As per him, the balance between the two heroes was perfect in the film.

The director on why it may appear that Ram Charan had a bigger role

The maverick filmmaker then explained why it may have appeared Ram Charan had a bigger role in the movie and told Bollywood Hungama, "I can say that Charan has been given more space in the climax, because it is the last thing that you walk away with, it feels like Charan is getting more attention than Tarak (Jr NTR). But if I had stopped the film after Komuram Bheemudo, it would look like Charan is just a bystander and Tarak is taking away the entire screen space. As a storyteller, you shouldn’t do that kind of judgement. Always look at how much empathy, as an audience, you are feeling for the characters."



Audience's perception

SS Rajamouli explained that both Ram Charan and Jr NTR can appear as bigger stars depending on the perception of the audience. The filmmaker said that in the film Jr NTR saves Charan twice but when the latter asks what he can give to him, the character of Bheem says Shiksha (education). This means Ram is the teacher and Tarak is the disciple.

Produced under the banner of DVV Entertainment, the film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

