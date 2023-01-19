The more the hurdles, the better the fruits of victory. The path to Pathaan is strewn with thorns. The most recent being the bombshell dropped by Vivek Agnihotri: he will release his historic hit The Kashmir Files on January 19, days ahead of Pathaan on January 25.

In the meanwhile, some Indian states have threatened to not allow Pathaan to release in their ilaaka. Not that Shah Rukh Khan or Yash Raj Films are worried about these threats. According to sources close to them, they are of the opinion that the more the resistance, the more the chances of victory.

The SRK insider says the star is not the least worried about the protests against Pathaan. “He is confident about the product, very confident. Initially, he was not sure he wanted to work with director Siddharth Anand. But then, I think he was shown bits of Anand’s War. SRK was convinced this was the correct helmer of his first full-fledged action film.”

Pathaan is crucial for Shah Rukh Khan and his producer Aditya Chopra. SRK has not been seen on screen since Christmas 2018’s Zero. And lest we forget, that film was one of the biggest cold turkeys of Shah Rukh’s career. While filming it everyone close to it had lost focus.

Not this time. Apparently, SRK has been constantly seeking valued opinions.

Aamir Khan is known to show his films to group audiences, seeking their advice before release. No such thing was done with SRK’s Pathaan. But the team was always open to suggestions.

Sources say Shah Rukh has played a very active part in the making of the film.

“I don’t think he has ever been so involved with any of his projects before. He was almost a co-director on the project,” the buddy informs.

SRK was in constant touch with his producer during the shooting of Pathaan to discuss the way the project was shaping up.

The success of Pathaan is as crucial to SRK as it is to Aditya Chopra: all of Chopra’s recent productions have sunk without a trace. The production house needs a resurrection. Would SRK’s Second Coming provide Yash Raj the revival it frantically needs?

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.

