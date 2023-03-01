Pakistani actress Ushna Shah recently got married to golfer Hamza Amin but was under social media ire due to her wedding outfit. She gave it back to the trolls with a graceful message on her Instagram story.

What was the outfit?

Shah opted for an Indian red lehenga for her wedding from the Pakistani label Wardha Saleem. She wore a heavily-embroidered belted lehenga with a heavy assemblage of jewels comprising a matha-patti, jhumkis, a choker and a set of red bangles. She also flaunted her double dupatta.

Why was she trolled?

Trolls on social media began calling her an Indian bride and questioned why she was dressed like one. One user wrote- “They are fooling people by promoting Indian culture in the name of Pakistani culture. We shouldn’t tolerate it as it spoils our own culture, traditional values and religious values as well.”

How did the actress respond?

Sharing an Instagram story, she wrote a message for all the trolls. She wrote, “Mrs Amin, to those who have a problem with my dress: you weren’t invited, nor did you pay for my shade of red. My jewellery, my jora (my wedding outfit): purely Pakistani. My heart, however, half-Austrian. Allah humein khush rakhey aameen (May God keep us happy),.”

