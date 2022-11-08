Kangana Ranaut whose account was once permanently suspended by Twitter for not following the rules. She is now in full support of the platform calling it the most intellectually and ideologically motivated platform.

Kangana Ranaut said, “Twitter is the best social media platform that is there right now, it’s intellectually/ ideologically motivated not about looks or lifestyle. I could never understand the idea of verification that some selected few get, as if others don’t have an authentic existence. For example, I will get verified but if my father wants a blue tick then 3-4 clowns will dismiss his very identity as if he is living some illegal life…Everyone who has an Aadhaar card must get [verified], simple as that,” Kangana wrote on her Instagram stories.”

Also paying a certain amount to maintain a Twitter account will only help it build its integrity. There are no free lunches in this world, have you ever thought all these platforms that you access freely how do they sustain themselves? They don’t just sell data, they make you a part of them, influence you and then sell you (your voice, consciousness) every single minute of the day, and that’s why there is no free will in such platforms. So it’s not a bad idea to try to build a self-sustaining social media platform…it is easy to arm-twist a bankrupt company even if it intends to hold a high-value system sooner or later it will have a price tag,” she added.

Elon Musk recently confirmed the reports and announced that the company will charge $8 a month for Twitter’s subscription service with priority in replies, mentions, and searches.

(With added inputs from agencies)

