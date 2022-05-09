A PIL has been filed in Delhi high court and it seeks deletion of a scene from Ranveer Singh's upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar is facing a challenge before the Delhi High Court today over the depiction of a prenatal sex-determination scene in the trailer.

What's the legal case about?

The plea filed by advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak stated that while the film tackles the subject of female foeticide and promotes Save Girl Child cause, its trailer advertises the use of ultrasound technology for sex selection, which is against the law and prohibited under Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994.

What did the Bench say?

The bench comprising of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla said that the trailer gives an impression that pre-birth sex-determination, which is a prohibited activity, is freely available at any ultrasound clinic.

"Overall message that the movie conveys is good. But while doing so, you can't project that any pregnant woman can be taken to any centre for this, as if there is no fear" the Bench said.

Delhi High Court has asked the makers to produce relevant clips from the film to show in what circumstances the lady is taken to the clinic and how the doctor and other characters are behaving.

"Unless we see for ourselves and are satisfied, we are not going to permit this. You seek instructions or otherwise, we will have to stay this," the Bench added.

What is the scene about?

The trailer features a scene where Shalini Pandey’s character visits a gynaecologist with her family. During the sequence, Boman Irani’s character, who is the head of the family, questions the doctor about the sex of the baby as he wants Ranveer to have a son. As the trailer continues, Ranveer is also seen asking the doctor about the baby’s sex and in response, she uses a code meaning that it is a female foetus.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is slated to release on 13 May.