From what Sanjana Sanghi's Humans Of Bombay post all about, to what triggered the backlash, here is all you need to know about what happened.

Humans Of Bombay (HOB), a photoblog platform, has gained a lot of attention over the past few years. This social media account is known for sharing inspiring stories of Mumbai city's inhabitants.

Recently, a post featuring Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi and her domestic workers faced severe backlash on social media. In the post for Humans of Bombay, Sanghi shared her story of how she and her caretakers helped each other during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What was Sanjana’s post on HOB about?

In the concerned post, Sanghi spoke about how the caretakers looked after every tiny need of hers. While in return, Sanghi informed them about the coronavirus vaccine and booked their slots. Later, she also got them vaccinated. However, this post was reportedly a promoted collaboration with a beer brand.

Why did Sanjana’s post faced backlash?

Hours after the post went viral, Diet Sabya (an anonymous Instagram account which is dedicated to exposing blatant fashion copies) called out the post. As per Diet Sabya, the post highlighting Sanjana's gestures, has used three domestic workers as props to improve and work on her own image.

Meanwhile, Diet Sabya, wrote a note to the actor saying that they (caretakers) are doing charity or pro-bono work out of kindness. They deserve all rights that any employee would get.

Minutes later many Instagram users reacted and demanded that Humans of Bombay should take the post down. A few of them also felt that Sanghi’s domestic workers did not get anything in return, whereas the actor got praise and also got paid for sharing this story.

What did Humans of Bombay do after backlash?

As the backlash grew severe, Humans of Bombay took down the post featuring Sanghi and her domestic workers. So far, no official statement or comment has been made by the actor.

On the career front, Sanjana will soon be seen in director Kapil Verma’s Om: The Battle Within. The movie also features Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. She was last seen in Mukesh Chhabra’s film Dil Bechara opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput that was released in 2020.