'These actors are portraying themselves as champions to bring social justice in the society, but their acts are not in consonance', the court said.

The Madras High Court has dismissed a writ petition filed by actor Vijay in 2012, seeking exemption of Entry Tax for his Rolls Royce Ghost car, imported from England.

The court further directed the actor to contribute Rs 1 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's COVID-19 Public Relief Fund within two weeks.

Why did Vijay file a petition?

According to The News Minute, Vijay’s affidavit says that he had paid import duty on his luxury vehicle and that he had approached the Regional Transport Officer and the Motor Vehicles Inspector to get a new registration mark assigned for his vehicle. However, the authorities stated that he has to pay an entry tax for the vehicle following which a certificate will be issued. The actor in his petition argued that extraordinary entry tax has been imposed on the vehicle.

What was Court's response to the petition?