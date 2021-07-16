From the allegations of bullying against Chrissy Teigen, to Gigi Hadid eventually replacing her as voice cast in Never Have I Ever, here's a lowdown of all that transpired.

Gigi Hadid has replaced Chrissy Teigen on the Netflix series Never Have I Ever, on an episode centering on Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet), the character Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Devi has a crush on.

What happened?

The American TV personality and model dropped out of Never Have I Ever, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, after it was revealed that Teigen was involved in bullying of American model Courtney Stodden. Stodden claimed after she married actor Doug Hutchison when he was 60 years old, Teigen had sent taunting messages to Stodden, who was 16 years old then. The bullying messages included “I can’t wait for you to die.”

Earlier, a spokesperson for the show said that it was Teigen who decided to step away from the voice role in Never Have I Ever. Teigen had posted a long apology thread on her Twitter account on 13 May, saying she was "ashamed and completely embarrassed" about her past behaviour.

She recently opened up about how the "cancel culture" has affected her mental health. "I feel lost and need to find my place again, I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I'm not used to any other way," she wrote on Instagram on 14 July.

Here's the post

"Got your back, Pax "

As Never Have I Ever debuted on 15 July, it was announced that Gigi Hadid will now serve as the narrator on the episode. In the third episode of the season, Hadid's voice will detail Paxton's struggles of how life can be challenging for even those who seemingly have everything going for them. Check out the announcement here