Explained: Why Drishyam 2 can work at the box office despite being a remake
While the first was directed by Nishikant Kamat, Drishyam 2 is helmed by Abhishek Pathak.
Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna starrer Drishyam 2 is arriving this Friday at the box office to entertain the audience. The first part, which was the remake of the Malayalam film featuring Mohanlal, has attained a cult status among the cinegoers.
However, in recent times, we have seen many remakes failing big time in Bollywood, which includes Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, Rajkummar Rao’s HIT, Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey and others.
Kitna bhi interrogate karlo ACP Squad, koi saboot nahi milne wala.https://t.co/sq3035j53j#AkshayeKhanna #Tabu @shriya1109 #RajatKapoor @ishidutta #MrunalJadhav @AbhishekPathakk #BhushanKumar @KumarMangat @shivaajisatam @dayanandcid #Drishyam2
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 12, 2022
Despite featuring big names many of the above-mentioned films didn’t even get the opening day numbers, which were expected from them. However, it seems that the algorithm will change for Drishyam 2 (which is a remake of a Malayalam film of the same name) as the film has already registered good numbers in the advance booking reports, which indeed is a great sign for the film.
If the content strikes the chord with the audience like the first part, it has a great chance of emerging a box office success. Also, the movie looks like a mid-budget project, which will help it to recover in quick time.
The trailer received positive response from the audience as many viewers expressed their excitement to witness the intense face-off between Akshaye Khanna and Ajay Devgn in the movie. For the unversed, the duo earlier worked together in films like Aakrosh and Deewangee.
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film will see Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Tabu and Rajat Kapoor reprising their roles of the first part.
