In a lengthy Twitter post, Suicide Squad director David Ayer revealed 'put his life' into the film but added that Warner Bros' version was not his

Days ahead of James Gunn's Suicide Squad reboot release, the director of the original film, David Ayer, has revealed certain details about the much-awaited Warner Bros film.

What did David Ayer say about Suicide Squad?

In a lengthy Twitter post, Ayer shot back at the production house saying he "put his life" into Suicide Squad. "My cut is intricate and emotional journey with some bad people who are shit on and discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul). The studio cut is not my movie. Read that again. And my cut is not the 10-week director’s cut — it’s a fully mature edit by Lee Smith standing on the incredible work by John Gilroy," Ayer's Twitter post read.

Why did Ayer not speak about it before?

Ayer mentioned that he had not mentioned "his side of the story" and would generally keep mum about it since he considered himself "old school." In fact, Ayer added that this would be the last time he'd talk on the subject on a public platform.

See the post

Ayer on James Gunn's reboot

Ayer however said that Gunn's version was something that he was proud of. He said that he supports Warner Bros and was glad that the franchise was getting its due since it deserved all of it.

The controversy surrounding Suicide Squad

Warner Bros has taken an unconventional decision to release multiple cuts by editors before the release of Suicide Squad. During the time, the production house justified it by saying the film had undergone its fair share of "experimentation and collaboration along the way."

Warner Bros speak

The production house is yet to respond to Ayer's statements.