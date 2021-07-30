Explained: Why David Ayer claims the studio cut of Suicide Squad wasn't directed by him
In a lengthy Twitter post, Suicide Squad director David Ayer revealed 'put his life' into the film but added that Warner Bros' version was not his
Days ahead of James Gunn's Suicide Squad reboot release, the director of the original film, David Ayer, has revealed certain details about the much-awaited Warner Bros film.
What did David Ayer say about Suicide Squad?
In a lengthy Twitter post, Ayer shot back at the production house saying he "put his life" into Suicide Squad. "My cut is intricate and emotional journey with some bad people who are shit on and discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul). The studio cut is not my movie. Read that again. And my cut is not the 10-week director’s cut — it’s a fully mature edit by Lee Smith standing on the incredible work by John Gilroy," Ayer's Twitter post read.
Why did Ayer not speak about it before?
Ayer mentioned that he had not mentioned "his side of the story" and would generally keep mum about it since he considered himself "old school." In fact, Ayer added that this would be the last time he'd talk on the subject on a public platform.
See the post
My turn… https://t.co/E5uumAwvdp pic.twitter.com/ckr9kzeGFD
— David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) July 29, 2021
Ayer on James Gunn's reboot
Ayer however said that Gunn's version was something that he was proud of. He said that he supports Warner Bros and was glad that the franchise was getting its due since it deserved all of it.
The controversy surrounding Suicide Squad
Warner Bros has taken an unconventional decision to release multiple cuts by editors before the release of Suicide Squad. During the time, the production house justified it by saying the film had undergone its fair share of "experimentation and collaboration along the way."
Warner Bros speak
The production house is yet to respond to Ayer's statements.
also read
Proposed amendments to Cinematograph Act 'conducive to safety, development of film industry', say TN BJP
"At present, no one accepts the depiction of historical personalities in poor light or narrative that incites religious or caste feelings or portrayal, affecting public peace and tranquillity," the Tamil Nadu unit of BJP said.
Jennifer Winget tests positive for coronavirus, says she's asymptomatic and feels 'absolutely fine'
"Here to report that I am quarantining, whining and dining and cannot wait to kick back in action," Jennifer Winget said about her condition while recuperating from coronavirus
Explained: How Britney Spears’ conservatorship fight prompted legislative action in the US
“The Free Britney Act” which was unveiled this Tuesday, has been designed to give more options to people placed under conservatorships