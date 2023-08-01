Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly, who is known for starring in films like No Entry, Janasheen and others, has filed a complaint against self-proclaimed Pakistani journalist and film critic Umair Sandhu for his derogatory comments towards her.

In her complaint, Celina expressed, “A few months ago, a self-proclaimed Hindi Film critic and journalist from Pakistan named Umair Sandhu took to Twitter to make viral untrue claims about me which included bizarre allegations like my relations with my mentor Feroz Khan and his son Fardeen, in addition, he made claims targeting me and my family’s safety in Austria.”

A few months ago, a self-proclaimed Hindi film critic and journalist from Pakistan named @UmairSandu took to Twitter to make viral untrue horrific claims about me which included bizarre allegations like my relations with both my mentor Feroz Khan and his son Fardeen , in addition… pic.twitter.com/xAtxdE8Jzb — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) July 30, 2023

The complaint reads, “My response to his harassment and fake claims from Pakistan went viral and garnered support from millions of Twitterati including Pakistani nationals who were appalled at his behaviour. The perpetrator changes his location on social media consistently but was hiding in Pakistan, as a result there of legal recourse was not possible for me and he continued to assault my character and modesty from across the border. I thereby took the matter to the National Commission Of Women in India. @NCWIndia took cognizance of my complaint and wrote a letter addressed to the respected Joint Secretary (PAI Division), Ministry of External Affairs @MEAIndia for initiating necessary action in the matter. The Commission has received a positive response from the MEA communicated via letter. The Ministry views the incident with utmost seriousness and has raised the matter with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi seeking an immediate investigation and action of the incident.”

She added, “Honestly, to date, there is no Khan like Feroz Khan. He was a thorough gentleman, extremely intelligent, and a very handsome intellectual. Mr Khan always called me ‘Celine’ and was not only my friend but also my mentor. There was nothing I would not discuss with him. He even advised me about my boyfriend at that time.”

Earlier this year, Umair made a derogatory statement on Celina Jaitly and wrote, “Celina Jaitley is the only actress who slept with both father (Firoz Khan) and son Fardeen Khan many times.”

Before Celina, Umair made crass comments about Indian stars like Ajay Devgn, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.