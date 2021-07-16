The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has appealed to the Kerala government for permission to begin film production in the state after several Malayalam film crews moved to other states as Kerala’s Covid-19 lockdown restrictions prevents film shoots.

Following the exodus of several Malayalam film crews to other states for shooting as Kerala’s COVID-19 lockdown restrictions prevent filming, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and other bodies have urged the government to provide relief in the matters of film shoots.

Seven film crews move outside of Kerala

The shooting of movies and television serials was suspended in the state on 29 April following the second wave of COVID-19 . On 22 June, permission to resume shooting of TV serials was given by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. However, no respite was offered to the film industry.

Due to lack of clarity on when permission will be granted to resume filming, around seven Malayalam film shootings have been shifted outside Kerala, the FEFKA statement said. One of the major upcoming projects, a film titled Bro Daddy, featuring Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj, too started filming in Hyderabad after waiting in vain for outdoor shoots to resume in Kerala, writes Silverscreen India. Some other films have moved to Tamil Nadu as well.

FEFKA raises concerns in a statement

In a letter, FEFKA pointed out that losing work to neighbouring states will further add to the woes of daily wage workers. The letter addressed to Vijayan also highlighted all the relief efforts carried out by the association. FEFKA has claimed that it has raised more than Rs 2 crore to provide financial assistance to its members. The relief efforts also included free COVID-19 vaccination and treatment for those who were infected by the virus, reports The Indian Express.

The association further added several other initiatives to assist those who have suffered due to lack of employment during the second wave of coronavirus . “However, with limited funds, FEFKA cannot continue doing this forever,” said the letter.

The statement also questioned the government's decision behind allowing television serials to film with a restricted number of crew members after vaccination. FEFKA hence demanded the chief minister to intervene for easing the restrictions with film shoots as well.