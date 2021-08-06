Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani were present at the launch event of Jammu & Kashmir’s Film Policy-2021, which aims to transform the place into a 'preferred film shooting destination, reviving J&K’s halcyon days of being a cinematographer’s delight'.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has launched the new J-K film policy to encourage filmmakers to shoot movies and also to create employment opportunities for the youth.

“To meet the need of film shooting, we have manpower of more than 1,500 such trained artists which will also provide an opportunity to the local talents to show their skills,” the Lt Governor said as per New Indian Express report.

The Governor also informed that the new film policy will give a boost or rise to the film tourism sector resulting in more employment avenues for the locals living there. Sinha feels that there are various unexplored places that have been unattended by filmmakers, so through this new policy, those potential places with mandatory facilities will be provided.

Check out the news here

Launched the much-awaited Jammu & Kashmir’s New Film Policy-2021 in a star-studded evening with Renowned Actor Amir Khan & Film Maker Rajkumar Hirani, among others. pic.twitter.com/qR4YtpIN5X — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) August 6, 2021

Among one of the best in the country, the New Film Policy will transform Jammu Kashmir into the most preferred destination for the Entertainment Industry, reviving J&K’s halcyon days of being a cinematographer's delight and bringing back the Golden Era of film shooting in J&K. — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) August 6, 2021

Govt has set up Single Window Clearance Mechanism;Prepared Equipment,Location &Talent Directories,besides offering Fiscal Incentives for Film Makers coming to the UT. New policy aims at maximizing the potential of promising local talent&creating livelihood opportunities for many. — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) August 6, 2021

Here's all you need to know about the launch event

The launch event was conducted at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on Thursday evening (5 August). The new policy was launched in the presence of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

This new rule will transform the state into the most favoured destination for the entertainment industry. However, the new policy will maximise the potential of local talent and also create better opportunities for many in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt Governor also updated that they have set up a single-window clearance mechanism with other benefits towards the growth of Jammu and Kashmir besides offering Fiscal Incentives for filmmakers entering the state.

This launch will offer a host of incentives for filmmakers coming to Jammu and Kashmir.

Aim of J&K Film Policy

Through this launch, the state government plans to facilitate the overall growth of the J-K Film Industry, setting up of Jammu and Kashmir Film Development Council along with easy access to the Website for Talent Pool and other shooting destinations.

Meanwhile, other developments like infrastructure for film screening, the revival of closed cinema halls, upgradation of existing cinema halls, encouraging of multiplexes and cinema halls, destination marketing for the state, organising festivals, preservation of J-K Films, among others will be planned accordingly.

Among other developments, the government will further be setting up signage boards with information related to the film to attract more tourists.

Upcoming films to be shot in J-K:

At the launch event, producer Mahaveer Jain announced that his upcoming project will be shot in Jammu and Kashmir. Also, another web series by Rajkumar Hirani's son, Vir Hirani, will also be there.