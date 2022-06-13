Justin Bieber revealed recently through social media that he has been diagnosed with a condition called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which has fully paralysed the right side of his face. Experts, Dr Anita Mathew, Infectious Disease Specialist, Fortis Hospital and Dr. Pawan Ojha, Senior Consultant-Neurolog

Justin Bieber’s video of being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome has created a buzz on the internet and was also seen trending on twitter. People are keen on knowing the details of the neurological disorder and are scouting the internet for the same. Here are all the details you need to know about the condition.

What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

It is a rare neurological disorder that causes paralysis of one side of face, a rash affecting mouth or ear and usually causes severe pain along the facial nerve supplying the affected part of face.

Causes

The virus that causes chicken pox, the infection (zoster virus) affects the person, leading to the syndrome. Post suffering from chicken pox in childhood, the virus is known to stay latent in the body and emerge through roots whenever the immune system is depressed. Whenever body undergoes severe stress, it may trigger the virus. It could even occur due health problems like diabetes or body being in an immunocompromise state.

Symptoms

While most patients may experience facial paralysis and rash in the affected ear, the symptoms may vary person to person.

Unable to smile

Not able to close the eye of the affected area

Severe pain on the outer part of the ear

The ear pain may spread to the neck

Ringing in the ear

Hearing loss, in the affected ear

hearing deficit

Painful red rash with fluid-filled blisters, inside the ear and around it

Vertigo - spinning or making off balance

Confusion

Drowsiness

Headaches

Change in taste

Diagnosis

Multiple tests will have to be undertaken to make sure that the person is infected with the virus

Medical history, to check if the person was infected with chicken pox in the past

Physical examination

Nerve conduction test.

Tissue or fluid samples will be taken of the affected area to confirm the diagnosis

Treatment

It can be treated with antivirals, steroids, physiotherapy, and medicines that help in reducing neurological pain. If not treated in time a person may suffer from permanent facial weakness, disfigurement, and sometimes hearing loss. Also, in regard to the affected eye, as the eyelids at times do not close, it might damage the cornea, leading to blurred vision. Hence, use of lubricants can help to protect the eye. Healing of the virus takes about 6 weeks to 3 months.

Prevention

The virus is not contagious so an infected person cannot pass it on to another. The only known prevention is to be vaccinated against chickenpox as that will reduce chances of getting infected with the virus. Zoster vaccines given in elderly n immunocompromised individuals reduce the chance of getting shingles.

