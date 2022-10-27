Explained: What caused the split between actor Charu Asop and Sushmita Sen’s brother?

It’s been quite some time now that Sushmita Sen’s brother and actor Charu Asopa’s marriage is not working out. The couple got married in 2019, but soon after that headed for divorce. According to reports Rajeev blocked Charu on Instagram and she deleted all his photos from social media with her husband.

Not just now, the marriage wasn’t a very happy one and has been difficult from the very beginning mentioned Charu Asopa in an interview with Times of India. as Rajeev would suddenly vanish ‘for weeks and months’ and block her from trying to reach him on all platforms.

She added that just before the lockdown, he left her for three months. However, this wasn’t the worst of it for Charu, as she alleged that Rajeev has been physically abusive with her as well. “Rajeev is temperamental, has abused and even raised his hand on me once or twice. He would suspect me of cheating on him. When I was shooting for Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, he sent messages to my co-actors to stay away from me. It became difficult for me to work. I feel that he was cheating on me, but that’s something I can’t prove,” she said.

Now Charu is firm that she will move ahead with the divorce proceedings as she doesn’t want to drag the relationship anymore. Rajeev on the other hand denied all allegations and said she didn’t want to divorce Charu. Rajeev Sen said, “Clearly, two unhappy people living together and not even trying to make things better or adjust even after we were blessed with a beautiful daughter. I would say both of us are equally responsible for it to reach this stage.”

Rajeev added that he never wanted the divorce but Charu did, and that she ‘needs to get out of her YouTube world’ and understand ‘the importance of family’. “Clearly, two unhappy people living together and not even trying to make things better or adjust even after we were blessed with a beautiful daughter. I would say both of us are equally responsible for it to reach this stage,” Rajeev said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.