PVR expressed ‘disappointment' over the two-week window span for the Hindi version of Thalaivii and requested producers for a uniformity of four weeks across all language versions.

Multiplex chain PVR on Saturday announced to screen Tamil and Telugu versions of Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii on 10 September. The news broke a few hours after the actress had slammed major multiplex chains for refusing to back the film's theatrical release.

However, while the South versions will make it to the screen, Thalaivii's Hindi version will get a shorter window span.

Why is it happening?

According to Moneycontrol, Multiplex chains PVR and INOX are offered only a 2-week window because it will be released on an OTT platform in two weeks after its theatrical release.

In a statement, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures, Ltd, said, "We are disappointed that for the Hindi language version, Thalaivii team has decided to offer only a 2-week window."

This is why PVR is making an appeal to Kangana Ranaut, producer Vishnu Induri and Shailesh Singh to keep a uniform window of 4 weeks across all language versions and therefore allow all cinemas across the country to showcase Thalaivii to audiences, on the big screen.

"We have always requested all studios, producers, artists and other content creators to respect the theatrical window, which has been a time-tested industry practice, agreed to by all stakeholders, for several decades. Considering the severe impact of the ongoing pandemic on our business, PVR Cinemas has already agreed to reduce the 8-week theatrical window to 4 weeks, for all films releasing in the near future," said Gianchandani.

He added that "this (shorter window from 8 to 4) is a temporary step by PVR Cinemas to assist our producer partners in realising the full commercial potential of their films while keeping the sanctity of theatrical experience, intact."

Nevertheless, a shortening window between a theatrical release and an over-the-top (OTT) streaming is becoming a concern for the exhibition space.

How did Ranaut react to the statement?

Sharing the statement, Kangana thanked PVR's team for the decision and said their decision to screen the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film is a ray of hope for Team Thalaivii.

She further wrote, "Team Thalaivii, and I hope with talks, and a passion for the theatrical experience, we can come together to find a solution so that the Hindi version can also find love and appreciation on the big screen."

Helmed by AL Vijay, Thalaivii revolves around the life of late politician Jayalalithaa. In the film, Ranaut will be seen essaying the titular role of Jayalalithaa. It was earlier scheduled to release in April but was postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19 .