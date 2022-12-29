Rohit Shetty’s last film Cirkus has not been able to live up to the expectations of the audiences. Right from the time he made Golmaal in 2006 and turned it into a thunderously successful franchise, or his immensely popular cop franchise (Singham, Simmba, Sooryavanshi), the filmmaker was nearly infallible. Fans and critics hailed him as one of the rare voices of the industry that has caught the pulse of the audiences with the pulp the narrative of his films offer. With his last film, he missed the target, and became the target of social media experts.

Social media has now turned into a tool that gives people enough room and agency to unleash the experts in them. Is it so easy to critique art? Why do people have suggestions and opinions on failure more than success? Shetty is a filmmaker that has experienced the heartland of India, given his journey as an assistant action director before he became one of the most successful filmmakers of the country. His tirelessness in entertaining and enthralling the crowd by perhaps dumbing down his own sensibilities at times is praiseworthy. It’s both appalling and unfair to write him off just for one missed opportunity. He never believed in wearing his achievements on his sleeves or flaunting them on social media as if they were his resume. But to give credit where it’s due, don’t forget that:

He created a blockbuster franchise in comedy

With the Golmaal franchise, he clubbed the art of slapstick and situational comedy. He nailed the timing of both the forms with utmost precision and immense help from his ensemble. The breathless banter and balderdash is devoid of innuendoes and relies solely on clean fun. It’s helped that his team has now transformed into one big family so the fun behind the camera sprinkles in front of it too. And every Golmaal has been a bigger hit than the previous one. The third one crossing the 100-crore mark and the last one smashing a double century at the box-office. With Cirkus, he has hinted at Golmaal 5 which should run riot too.

He gave us one of the first universes of Hindi Cinema

Singham became an iconic cop of Hindi Cinema, which was quickly followed by Singham Returns and then a fresh cop in the form of Simmba. This is one of Ranveer Singh’s most spectacular hours in films. The man relishes on this monstrously entertaining cop and chews the meat the way Khilji did in Padmaavat. It’s not easy to play to the gallery, but Shetty and Singh make Simmba a rollicking ride. With this film, the filmmaker created one of Hindi cinema’s first universes, bringing together Simmba and Singham, and expanding it further in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi.

He revived the cinema business

Before Sooryavanshi came out, people on social media began writing obituaries about the world of cinema. They felt OTT was the future and theatrical business was done and dusted. Sooryavanshi, despite night curfews and 50% occupancy, knocked it out of the park when it came out on Diwali 2021. The man revived the cinema business, it was a rain in the desert after a parched phase.

He gave the maximum 100-crore hits

Starting from Golmaal Again in 2008 till Sooryavanshi in 2021, Shetty has given 11 successes in a row, and has the maximum 100-crore hits to his credit that include Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Singham Returns, Dilwale, Sooryavanshi. And of course, not to forget the 200-crore blockbusters like Chennai Express, Simmba, and Golmaal Again.

He shall bounce back with Singham Again

He now has Singham Again coming up with Ajay Devgn, and Deepika Padukone joining in as a cop too. Expect a hurricane at the box-office with this new offering. He also has the juggernaut on OTT called Indian Police Force that will stream on Amazon Prime Video. It stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi. He’s all set to explode cars again, and also the box-office. Social media opinions can now extinguish!

