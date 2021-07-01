.In the original score category, for a film to be eligible, a score must now comprise a minimum of 35 percent of the total music in the film. In the original song category, a film cannot submit more than five songs.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has revealed its new set of rules and regulations for the upcoming 94th annual Oscars Awards. The AMPAS board of governors has approved a set of rules and campaign regulations for the much-awaited event.

What are the changes?

Among the many changes, the most significant one came in the artisan categories. In the original score category, for a film to be eligible, a score must now comprise a minimum of 35 percent of the total music in the film. While, in the original song category, a film cannot submit more than five songs.

In the sound category, they have introduced a preliminary round of voting with a shortlist of 10 films being announced before the phase one nomination period. Also, prior to nomination voting, members of the sound branch or department will be called for the shortlisted achievements. Following that, an entire sound branch team will vote for the shortlisted and the five selected nominees for the 94th Oscars.

The Oscars are returning to the rule of including a maximum of 10 nominees for the Best Picture category. As per the recent rule, depending on vote totals, five to 10 movies could be nominated.

Coming to the international feature category, the AMPAS board of governors has approved of the amendments including the expansion of the shortlist from 10 to 15 films. Most of the academy branches will be invited to participate in the preliminary and nomination voting, who must meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category.

For the animated short film, documentary, and live-action short film, the list will expand from 10 to 15 films. In June last year, it was announced that the best picture category will move beyond its current sliding scale system.

As per the new rules, campaign regulations have also been updated. This rulebook specifies how companies and individuals market their movies to Academy members. Check below for all the submission deadlines that are as follows:

Documentary Short Subject deadlines are till 15 October

Animated Short Film deadlines are till 15 October

Live Action Short Film deadlines are till 15 October

Animated Feature Film deadlines are till (Monday) 1 November

Documentary Feature deadlines are till 1 November

International Feature Film deadlines are till 1 November

Original Score deadlines are till 1 November

Original Song deadlines are till 1 November

General Entry categories deadlines are till 15 November