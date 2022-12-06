Netflix has grown by leaps and bounds as a platform over the last few years. Content from across the globe is streamlined on the streaming giant in all possible languages and genres. And there’s some good news for all the regular Netflix users. The discovery of a simple Netflix hack has changed the lives of true crime fans.

The fans have found out how putting certain codes in the search bar helps users to see all the content together that is not visible on the genre list. A TikTok user @ taylorkreiling explained: “Type 9875 into Netflix search bar for all true crime documentaries”.

The crime fans stormed the comment section by writing It works. Best way to find true crime on Netflix.” Another simply said: “It worked for me.” A third added: “I didn’t think this would work. This is really cool, thank you!”.

Also, Ads are coming to Netflix, perhaps even sooner than anticipated.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Netflix has moved up the launch of their ad-supported subscription tier to November. The Sydney Morning Herald, meanwhile, is reporting that Australia is amongst the first countries likely to experience ads on Netflix later this year.

Netflix first announced they would introduce a new, lower-priced, subscription tier to be supported by advertising in April. This was an about-face from a company that had built an advertising-free, on-demand television empire. Indeed, it was only in 2020 that Netflix CEO Reed Hastings ruled out advertising on the platform, saying “you know, advertising looks easy until you get in it.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.