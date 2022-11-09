After a gap of four long years, Shah Rukh Khan is ready to roar at the box office with his upcoming biggie Pathaan, which is set to hit the screens on 25th January, 2023 during the Republic Day weekend.

The film will enjoy a massive solo release in the first month of 2023 as the makers of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush have pushed the film to June to enhance the VFX work their biggie.

Well, it’s a given fact that if the film has shorter runtime, it gives a huge boost to that project at the box office as that movie gets extra shows in the cinema halls. And this advantage will be enjoyed by SRK’s Pathaan as the report from Box Office Worldwide says that the film has a runtime of 2 hours 26 minutes, which will not only help this actioner to get maximum shows in multiplexes but also an extra show in the single screens situated at the mass centres.

With this, the film can enjoy as many as 9000 shows on daily basis across the country, which will indeed help Pathaan to set new benchmarks at the box office.

Talking about the lead star, director Siddharth Anand recently said, “Shah Rukh Khan has pushed his body to breaking point for Pathaan. So, all the love that he is getting for Pathaan’s teaser, he deserves all that and much more. I remember when I first met him on Pathaan, we discussed how physically challenging it will be for him and he was game from the get go and it shows on screen.”

He added, “He wanted the adrenaline rush and he wanted the audience to feel the same on screen through him. The way he built his body, the insane training that he has done to pull off the extremely dangerous stunts, the dangerous terrains and climatic conditions in which he has thrown his body to and the commitment that he has shown to give India its biggest action spectacle is incredibly commendable.”

The director further said, “The way he has endured all the pain to pull off the action that we had designed, is unbelievable. There is no one like Shah Rukh Khan and you have to wait to see the film to witness his intensity with which he has approached the film.”

Pathaan is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram