Right from the time when Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited return to the big screen was announced in 2020 in the form of Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, fans knew Yash Raj Films were in the mood to create a spy universe. And who better than Salman Khan’s Tiger to do the honours for the production house. When the film finally released on January 25 this year, it was nothing less than hysterical and historic. The box-office bloomed, blossomed, and blazing all across.

When Salman Khan made that stunning entry from the top of the train, the auditoriums erupted with wolf-whistles. The joy of watching two of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars was relived after what felt like ages. Of course, the charm of the leading men together couldn’t be captured memorably in Tubelight and Zero, given the nature of their narratives, Pathaan was a win-win situation all the way. The extra credits after the end is a winner too. The two heroes, both now in their late 50s, talk about the names that could be possible replacements. They smile and then scoff at the idea and say they’re the best for the job. Oh yes!

In a statement, when the two of them were asked about working with each other, Salman said, “His (Adi’s) intention was to play to the gallery and give our fans and audiences what they wanted to see from us. Given how closely Adi has known Shah Rukh and me, he truly managed to capture how we are as personalities in the scenes. This is why people are loving us on screen. Also the way Sidharth executed the sequence and presented us was just brilliant. I’m happy for Shah Rukh and YRF for all the records that Pathaan is achieving. It is a huge win for Indian cinema that we are able to bring people back to the theatres after the pandemic.”

SRK went a step ahead in heaping praises on Salman and stated, “Trust me when I say this, Salman and I have always wanted to act together but we were waiting for the right film, the right script because we both knew that there would be incredible excitement to see us on screen but we would have to deliver that promise to audiences because they love us so much. If not, they would be mighty dejected and it wouldn’t work for the project.”

He added, “I know it was a long wait for fans to see us like this on screen and I’m glad that we have delivered a film that they are thoroughly enjoying. Besides this it’s too much fun with Bhai on sets. I had missed being with him on screen so it all turned out as it should and that Tiger scarf I am keeping as a momento.”

