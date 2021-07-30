The judge agreed with Harvey Weinstein's defense attorneys that a count alleging sexual battery by restraint in May of 2010 was too old, and outside the statute of limitations.

The Associated Press

A Los Angeles judge on Thursday dismissed one of 11 sexual assault counts against Harvey Weinstein, giving the former movie mogul and convicted rapist a minor and possibly temporary victory.

How did the charge get dropped?

At a hearing with the 69-year-old Weinstein in the courtroom, Judge Lisa B Lench agreed with his defense attorneys that a count alleging sexual battery by restraint in May of 2010 was too old, and outside the statute of limitations.

But she gave the prosecution permission to refile the charge in a way that may be allowable, setting up an ongoing fight.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts last week in his first court appearance in the California case. He was extradited from New York, where he is serving a 23-year sentence for convictions of rape and sexual assault.

When was Harvey Weinstein charged with it?

In Los Angeles, Weinstein was first charged with the now-dismissed count in January of 2020, before the statute of limitations had expired. Prosecutors then got an indictment from a grand jury on an identical count six months later, when the time had lapsed.

What was Harvey Weinstein's defence?

Weinstein’s lawyers successfully argued at Thursday’s hearing that the grand jury indictment counted as a new case, making the charge “fatally flawed.” “No one forced the prosecution to go to the grand jury,” Weinstein attorney Alan Jackson said in court. “They chose to enter a new case.”

Prosecutors argued that it was a continuation of the same case and should be considered what’s often called a superseding indictment.

What are the other charges and how are they being treated?