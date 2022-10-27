Explained: How Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam ushers in DC's anti-hero era

Among other things, Jaume Collet-Serra’s Black Adam (which released theatrically last week) is deeply invested in the idea of the anti-hero—it is forever investigating the origins, the formal features and the narrative conventions of this archetype. And to its credit, the film has picked an excellent role model, one whose spirit hovers above the film throughout; Clint Eastwood. When the ‘mightiest of mortals’, Teth-Adam (Dwayne Johnson) awakes from his 5,000-year-old slumber to protect his home, Kahndaq, once again, he finds himself in the home of Adrianna (Sarah Shahi) the woman who awoke him (with the magic word ‘Shazam!’, thereby connecting the narrative to the DC movie of the same name).

The first thing he sees on the TV (before he zaps said TV with a bolt of lightning) is the famous climax from the Sergio Leone film The Good, the Bad & the Ugly, starring Clint Eastwood. Later, he ‘re-enacts’ the climactic gunfight against members of the Intergang, the international mercenary group currently colonising Kahndaq. Elsewhere, Adrianna’s son Amon tells Teth-Adam that real superheroes have catchphrases, that his should be “Tell them the Man in Black sent you!”—another allusion to Eastwood’s character, ‘the Man in Black’ from The Good, the Bad & The Ugly and a couple of other Sergio Leone movies.

Eastwood’s gunslinger character was indeed seen in black, which in cowboy movies was usually the colour of choice for the bad guys. Eastwood’s anti-hero gunslinger therefore was a subversion of this trope—much like Teth-Adam is a subversion of contemporary audiences’ expectations from a superhero character.

Black Adam’s visual spectacle doesn’t always make up for a decidedly thin screenplay. But for me, the film’s commitment to the anti-hero bit is reflective of where DC is going over the next few years—if Marvel is the collection of noble ‘white knights’ (a phrase Black Adam uses more than once), DC is going to lean hard into the other direction. Teth-Adam doesn’t just beat up his enemies—he eviscerates them. He zaps them with lightning bolt, bisects them with his bare fists; at one point he stuffs a live grenade into a man’s mouth before flying away.

In the Vikramaditya Motwane film Bhavesh Joshi: Superhero, there’s a moment where Harshvardhan Kapoor’s character Sikandar extols the virtues of DC Comics, comparing them favourably to their Marvel counterparts “because they are darker, grittier”. This is a broadly true characterization of DC Comics and it’s why Black Adam worked for me, on the whole—it keeps things simple and focuses on its stylistic flourishes more than any elaborate back-story (all the flashbacks here are quick and mythical, rather than being mini-whodunits, which is usually the case with Marvel stories).

DC has realized that the profusion of superhero stories over the last decade has meant that a certain fatigue has set in among the audience, even diehard comicbook fans. To that end, its successes of late has been built upon characters that are ultra-violent anti-heroes — sometimes, that ultra-violence has come with generous doses of irony and black humour, like with James Gunn’s TV series Peacemaker, starring John Cena. Cena’s Peacemaker is almost cartoonishly silly at times and comically self-important to boot. But the brutality he unleashes is very real and therein lies the tension between the slapstick and the gorefest. One of Peacemaker’s famous lines is “I love peace with all my heart, I don’t care how many men, women and children I have to kill to achieve it.”

Then there’s Aquaman (Jason Momoa), whose catastrophic lack of responsibility is a running gag throughout James Wan’s Aquaman. This is a ‘champion of the people’ who behaves more like a drunken frat-boy for the first half of the film—definitely cut from the anti-hero cloth. The real challenge for DC will begin now, when these anti-hero characters start engaging with their more conventional, ‘white knight’ counterparts. The mid-credit scene in Black Adam already teases this confrontation, as Superman (Henry Cavill) turns up and tells Teth-Adam that they need to talk.

For my money, it will be the anti-heroes (Peacemaker, Aquaman and Teth-Adam) who will end up influencing the likes of Superman, not the other way around. This means that Clark Kent may well be less solemn and more sardonic in future Superman movies. It also means that this DC Universe’s version of The Flash may become less mawkish than we’ve grown accustomed to seeing. James Gunn has already been named as one of the two heads of DC’s Film and TV division—that’s a sure sign that DC is backing the new, slightly darker tonality that Black Adam telegraphs. Speaking as a comic book fan, I think that’s an unambiguously good thing on the whole.

Aditya Mani Jha is a Delhi-based independent writer and journalist, currently working on a book of essays on Indian comics and graphic novels.

