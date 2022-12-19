The gorgeous and versatile actress of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone has been one of the most influential personalities not only in the country but across the globe. In her illustrious career, DP has made us proud with her international ventures and appearances at prestigious global events.

But recently she was embroiled in an unnecessary controversy due to her latest chartbuster Besharam Rang from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. A certain section mocked her for wearing saffron bikini but many came out in support of her.

Amidst all this, Deepika made the country proud by becoming the first Indian in history to unveil the trophy. Deepika Padukone along with and former Spanish footballer Iker Casillas unveiled the winner’s trophy in a stadium full of screaming fans, at what can only be described as one of the most-watched and iconic games in sporting history.

Weighing 6.175 kgs and made of 18-carat gold and malachite, the trophy can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, which includes former winners of the FIFA World Cup and heads of state, making this a monumental global benchmark for Deepika Padukone.

Taking to her social media, said Deepika Padukone, “From unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy to witnessing one of the greatest games in sporting history, I truly couldn’t have asked for more.”

The actress is currently gearing up for the release of Pathaan, which also features John Abraham in a prominent role. It is set to hit the screens on 25th January at the global box office. Apart from that, she has biggies like Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Project K with Prabhas, The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan under her belt.

