The megastar of the Indian film industry, Hrithik Roshan, who is known as the ‘Greek God’ of Bollywood, is celebrating his 49th birthday today. Apart from his great looks, the actor is known for his versatile performances, brilliant dancing skills and impeccable portrayals and box office records.

After playing a child artist in films like Bhagwan Dada, Aap Ke Deewane, Aas Paas and Aasha, HR made his debut as a lead star in his father’s directorial Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which turned out to be a box office blockbuster. The actor bagged the Best Debut as well as the Best Actor trophy at the Filmfare awards.

In the same year, he delivered critically acclaimed films in the form of Mission Kashmir & Fiza. In 2001, HR featured in another blockbuster in the form of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… but later he delivered duds like Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Mujhse Dosti Karoge! and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.

The actor bounced back with Koi… Mil Gaya, which turned out to be a monstrous hit at the ticket windows. 2006 was a glorious year for the actor as he delivered two blockbusters in the form of Krrish and Dhoom 2. Later he featured in an acclaimed film like Guzaarish followed by hits like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath, Krrish 3 and Bang Bang. In 2016, he reunited with Jodha Akbar director Ashutosh Gowariker for Mohenjo Daro but they failed to recreate the magic at the box office.

In 2017, he made a roaring comeback with Kaabil followed by two blockbusters in 2019 with Super 30 and War. While his latest outing Vikram Vedha, didn’t get desired results fans are expecting that Fighter will set new benchmarks at the box office

