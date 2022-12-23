2022 has definitely turned out to be a horrible year for Bollywood at the box office. After facing a tough time for almost two years due to the pandemic, when cinema halls opened full-fledged, it was expected that audiences will throng to theatres to get the cinematic experience which will make the cash registers ringing.

But unfortunately, many Bollywood biggies opened to empty halls as there was no response from the cinegoers. Well, during the pandemic phase, we saw people getting explored to OTT content and as a result and they wanted something as exciting or more than that to buy tickets with their hard-earned money and enter the cinema halls.

And looking at the track record, it clearly shows that Hindi films fail to strike the chord with the audience as we got only three blockbusters in 2022 – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 185.92 crore), The Kashmir Files (Rs 252.90 crore) & Drishyam 2 (Rs 221.35* crore). Talking about the films, which got the Hit tag, are only Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 129.10 crore) and Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva (Rs 257.44 crore).

There were some movies, which turned out to be average affairs at the box office and they are Major, Janhit Mein Jaari, JugJugg Jeeyo, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Khuda Hafiz: Chapter 2, Chup: Revenge of Artist, Doctor G, Uunchai and Bhediya.

Talking about the flops and disasters of Bollywood in 2022, the list is very long and includes some big-ticket films. Jhund, Toolsidas Junior, Radhe Shyam, Bachchhan Paandey, Attack: Part 1, Jersey, Runway 34, Heropanti 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Dhaakad, Anek, Samrat Prithviraj, Nikamma, Rashtra Kavach Om, HIT: The First Case, Shabaash Mithu, RK/RKay, Shamshera, Ek Villain Returns, Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Dobaaraa, Liger, Matto Ki Saikil, Vikram Vedha, Goodbye, Code Name Tiranga, Ram Setu, Thank God, Phone Bhoot, Double XL, Mili, Rocket Gang, An Action Hero, Salaam Venky, Vadh and Maarrich.

With biggies like Pathaan, Dunki, Jawan, Bholaa, Maidaan, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Adipurush and others, we are expecting Bollywood to make a roaring comeback in 2023.

