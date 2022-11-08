Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been trending massively on social media post his acquisition of Twitter. The one tweet of his that was trending big time was asking users to pay $8 for verification of their account.

Trash me all day, but it’ll cost $8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

The other tweet of his that sent Twitter users into a state of surprise was the lyrics of the Bhojpuri song Lollipop Lagelu.

However, the truth behind the story is that it was tweeted from a fake account. The account has the display picture of what Musk uses currently and a blue, verified tick too. The account that has now been suspended belonged to Ian Woolford, an American-Australian professor who teaches Hindi at La Trobe University in Melbourne.

Musk was also in news for sacking the Twitter employees. Last month, Musk famously walked into the Twitter headquarters holding a ceramic sink and posted a video on the social media with the caption ‘Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!’.

A communication received by many employees on Friday said the affected staff will “remain employed by Twitter and will receive compensation and benefits through your separation date of January 4, 2023”.

“Within a week, you will receive details of your severance offer, financial resources extending beyond your non-working notice period. At that time you will also receive a separation agreement and release of claims and other offboarding information, such as how to return your Twitter materials (computer, badge, etc.),” the communication said.

