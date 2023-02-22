Pregnant Princess Eugenie, 32, has been spotted in Los Angeles, enjoying an art exhibition, but where will the royal be staying during her stateside visit is the big question. Prince Andrew’s daughter has a very close bond with her cousin Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, so it is likely that she will pay them a visit or even stopover at their place.

Meghan and Harry’s guest house

Harry and Meghna have a separate guesthouse at their sprawling Montecito mansion, where they reside with their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, and Eugenie has paid a visit to the family before. Hello reported on Harry and Meghan’s epic guest house mentioning the impressive condo also has two bathrooms and is likely to be decorated beautifully just like the rest of the couple’s plush home. As it is located on their grounds, the guests that stay will have access to their massive gardens complete with chicken coop, swimming pool and breathtaking views across the scenic landscape. Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland lives around a two-hour drive away from the family’s Montecito property, so it is believed that she may use the guesthouse to stay over when she’s in town. Even if Eugenie chooses different accommodation for her trip, it is likely that she would visit the family when she’s in the US, as she even featured in the couple’s Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. Eugenie could be seen on a bike ride with Harry and Archie and also paddling in the sea.

Like the way Harry and Meghan left the royal family of Britain and moved to Los Angeles, there are rumours that the Princess Eugenie could be considering relocating her entire family to America just like her cousin, once her second baby is born later this year. There are talks going around that both Harry and Meghan have been encouraging this major move, welcoming Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank over to the US after making the successful leap themselves.

About Princess Eugenie

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie married a brand ambassador, Jack Brooksbank, in 1918. The duo began dating in 2010 and got engaged in January 2018. The couple welcomed their first child on 9th February 2021 and are expecting their second child.

(With added inputs from agencies)

