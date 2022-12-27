There are few actors from Bollywood who have become a global name – Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan top the list. This year, however, has belonged to Deepika Padukone. She made headlines globally when she unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar earlier this month wearing Louis Vuitton.

In May this year, Louis Vuitton had announced Deepika Padukone as their global brand ambassador. Later in October, she would be announced as the ambassador of Cartier.

A regular at Cannes film festival and the glittery Met Gala, Deepika Padukone made India proud yet again as she represented the country as a jury member at Cannes Film Festival 2022 and was the only Indian on the esteemed panel. She was also present at the Paris Fashion Week in October this year, and joined the list of Hollywood A-listers who attended the event.

What elevated Deepika as a global name was her Hollywood debut in 2017 in XXX: Return of Xander Cage, alongside Vin Diesel. Now the actor is also set to produce her next Hollywood project which she will be starring in. As Asian representation increases in Hollywood, notable stars from this part of the world have increasingly become mainstream in Hollywood.

One of the country’s biggest and most successful leading ladies started the year with Gehraiyaan, a film without frills that put her acting prowess to the front.

She then became the first Indian to be honoured twice by Time Magazine, winning the TIME100 Impact Awards this year where she was honoured for her exemplary work that has inspired and influenced millions across the globe. She received the award at the Museum of the Future in Dubai alongside David Adjaye, Sarah Al Amiri, Tony Elumelu, Ellie Goulding, Huda Kattan, and will.i.am.

What’s even remarkable is the fact that despite being based in India, Deepika Padukone has an unexplainable yet very real global appeal, making her the first Indian face that brand biggies are betting on.

Deepika Padukone was also the only Indian among the World’s 10 most beautiful women as this year she was listed alongside Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Beyonce and Ariana Grande as one of the 10 most beautiful women, as per a Greek technique called ‘Golden Ratio of Beauty’.

Talking about beauty, the superstar turned entrepreneur and launched her very own wellness and skincare brand 82E°.

She has recently been making the headlines with her two songs Current Laga Re and Besharam Rang that took the internet by storm and inspired countless reels.

Closing the year with a bang, emotions were heightened when Deepika became the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy, a monumental moment for Deepika and the country – Considering how much the superstar and global icon has achieved in a single year, it’s safe to say that 2022 has taken Deepika to a whole new league.

