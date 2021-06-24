Loki episode 2 is peppered with references from the comics, like the God of Mischief's gender-fluidity in Agent of Asgard to Lamentis-1 that featured in Annihilation: Conquest Prologue.

*This article contains spoilers for the third episode of Loki*

The third episode of Tom Hiddleston-led Loki has premiered on Disney+Hotstar Premium, giving us another chance to uncover more Marvel Easter eggs. The second episode saw Loki come face to face with a mysterious figure that the Time Variance Authority (TVA) had been searching for.

In the third episode, their meeting finally saw Loki escape with Time Variance Authority (TVA) with his variant Lady Loki (Sophia Di Martinos), though she prefers to be called Sylvie. Following the Class 10 Apocalypse at the Roxxcart, they together jump through a time-travelling portal and arrive in 2077, at a moon, Lamentis-1, that's also on the brink of an apocalypse. The time-travelling trope has been likened to the popular show Doctor Who.

Not only do they have to save themselves, but also the residents of the moon. But as they journey along the landscape of the doomed moon, they slowly start to learn more about each other.

Here are some Easter eggs that you may have missed or want to know more about.

Lamentis

Most of the third episode takes place on Lamentis-1, a habitable moon of the planet Lamentis that was first introduced in Annihilation: Conquest Prologue #1 (2007). In the comic that inspired the Guardians of the Galaxy, the planet exists on the outer world of Kree empire, populated by insect-like warriors. The purple hues of the planet are in line with how its portrayed in the comic and holds a resemblance to the remote planet Vormir (featured in the Avengers series).

Sylvie's horns

Sylvie's horned headgear, which she wears despite disliking being identified as Loki, is of focus in this episode. The story gives no explanation as to how one horn broke off, but it's a detail that references the Loki: Agent of Asgard comic.

Asgardian drinking customs

While the two are on the Ark, escaping the crumbling Lamentis-1, Loki decides to get drunk and sings a song entirely in Asgardian. The only part that's in English is the chorus, "She sings, she sings come home. When she sings, she sings come home," notes Slash Film.

Loki's demand for another drink also mirrors Thor's order for a coffee in the 2011 film. After Thor finishes his coffee at a diner, much to the surprise of the human patrons around him, smashes the mug to the floor and yells, "Another!" Loki follows the same eccentric Asgardian custom in the episode.

Loki's bisexuality

The episode reveals that both Loki and Sylvie identify as bisexual. Director Kate Herron even spoke about it on Twitter recently. During their time on the Ark, Loki reveals that he enjoys being with both genders and believes his variants share this trait, something Sylvie does not disagree with. Screen Rant writes that this references the Agent of Asgard, where the God of Mischief is portrayed as gender-fluid.

From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu#Loki 💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/lz3KJbewx8 — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 23, 2021

Sylvie's sword

Sylvie wields a sword throughout the episode, and a close-up of the weapon reveals Asgardian inscriptions. Screen Rant writes that it probably implies that Loki and Sylvie's backstories are not too dissimilar.