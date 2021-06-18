Keeping Up With the Kardashians has half a billion tweets to its name since 2007. Here's a break-up of who was tweeted about the most, and what topic was off-limits on the reality show.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality show which revolves around the life of the Kardashians-Jenner family has had half a billion tweets to its name since 2007.

The first time Keeping Up With the Kardashians was tweeted about

According to a report in Variety, the first tweet about KUWTK was posted on 17 September 2007. Variety reports that these findings are based on Twitter data from 1 October, 2007 to 25 May this year.

The tweet-share: Which family member got tweeted about how many times

The publication further states that half of the 505 million tweets about KUWTK were for the second-eldest Kardashian-Jenner sister, Kim Kardashian. As many as 211 million tweets mention Kim.

The second in line is the youngest sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kylie Jenner. The model turned businesswoman who owns Kylie Cosmetics has 111 million tweets about her. Next in line is Kylie’s elder sister, model Kendall Jenner with 64 million times. Khloé Kardashian comes fourth with 49 million tweets to her name.

While eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian holds the fifth position with 25 million tweets about her, a video of her then-partner Scott Disick from his time on KUWTK is one of the most engaging tweets.

Kourtney's break up with Scott Disick wasn't featured

On Thursday, the Kardashian-Jenner family appeared in the KUWTK Reunion Part 1. It was revealed by Khloe that Kourtney kept her romantic life away from the limelight after her break up with Disick. In response to a question by host Andy Cohen, Khloe revealed that Kourtney had not allowed her family to talk about her dating life on the show. She added that even though there were photographs from the paparazzi, the eldest Kardashian sister did not let them share what she was doing, reports People.

Khloe also shared how she and Kim had conversations about how they were giving too much on the show while others in the family were probably “not holding their end of the deal.”

In the span of around 14 years, KUWTK had a total of 20 seasons. The final season aired this year from March to June.