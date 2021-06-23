As Shark Tank premieres in India, here's a brief history of the show and how to tune into the Indian version

The popular American reality series Shark Tank is coming to India soon. Sony TV has acquired the rights to the reality show's Indian version titled Shark Tank India. Taking to social media, the channel shared the news with fans on Tuesday, 22 June, and posted the first promo which has left fans excited.

In the show, various entrepreneurs share their business ideas to investors called 'sharks' who then decide if they want to invest or not.

Here's all you need to know about the show's origin, history and Indian release

What is Shark Tank?

Shark Tank is a business reality show owned by ABC and premiered on 9 August, 2009. The concept of the game show involves entrepreneurs pitch business ideas to investors or "sharks", who would then make a decision on whether they'll invest in one or not.

The "Sharks"

Among the longstanding judges, are Robert Herjavec and Kevin O'Leary, entrepreneurs previously appearing on the Canadian version of Dragons' Den. Others include Barabara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, and Daymond John.

Where did it originate?

Shark Tank, the American adaptation of Dragons’ Den, premiered in 2009 on ABC. In the show, most of the investors or ‘sharks’ try their level best to find faults in an entrepreneur's business plan. While investors are paid to listen and judge business plans, they will have to invest their own money in the company.

How to register?

To be a part of Shark Tank India, entrepreneurs need to download or update the SonyLIV app or click on this direct link. Fill the form by following the instructions to register.