Politician and Indian former international civil servant, diplomat, bureaucrat recently Shashi Tharoor tweeted about Mughal king Babur and how every Mughal King was the product of an Indian wife after him. He tweeted- “After Babur every Mughal King was the product of an Indian wife. They knew no other homeland, lived, loved, died & were buried here, spent their resources here, & left their legacies to us Indians. I certainly wouldn’t cede any of them to Pakistan.”

To this. filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri replied- “Dear Shashi, Mughals stayed back because Bharat was rich. They didn’t want to go back to their own poor tribes. Your logic is like some Mr. G invades your house, captures it, kills your family, makes your wife/daughter war trophy, have children with her, builds a big rose garden outside, another floor on terrace with the money MR. G looted from you and Hundreds of years later your grandchildren say since MR G lived here and built on your grave hence he loved you and family else MR. G would have gone back. Wow! What logic. I expected little more sense from the last intellectual left in Congress.”