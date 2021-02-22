EXO member Kai reportedly becomes first Korean star to launch his collection with Gucci

Kai's special collection with Gucci is called Kai x Gucci Capsule Collection and features apparels such as long-sleeved button-ups, jackets, t-shirts and bags.

K-pop boy group EXO member Kai, who is also popular as a fashion icon, has created history by becoming the first Korean celebrity to collaborate with Gucci for a special collection named 'Kai x Gucci Capsule Collection'. From the last two years, Kai has been promoted as the global brand ambassador for Gucci and his first-ever partnership with the brand for his collection is another feather added to his cap.

As per a report in Soompi, The Kai Capsule Collection embodies his favourite animal, a bear. For the uninitiated, Kai is also called "Nini Bear" by his fans.

Kai's collection with Gucci features different clothing and apparel, such as long-sleeved button-ups, jackets, t-shirts and bags.

According to a Meaww report, Esquire Korea announced three magazine covers for their upcoming March 2021 issue last week, joined by Gucci featuring the K-pop star. For the issue, they entitled the cover with 'KAI's Signal' to highlight the impact that he's had on fashion and his global popularity.

As per the report in Soompi, Kai is incredibly grateful and just as thrilled as it's not at all easy to have a collection with one’s name associated with it. The report added that the event means much more for the K-pop star as he never thought that he'll get such an opportunity while he was working as a trainee.