EXCLUSIVE | Vipul Shah on 'The Kerala Story': 'Some mainstream political parties have taken a stand with the terrorists'

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s latest film The Kerala Story has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. It’s now a bona-fide blockbuster despite polarizing responses. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the filmmaker spoke about what inspired him to make a film on the brainwashing of as many as 32,000 girls in Kerala, the criticism that has come its way, and what’s next on his platter.

What inspired you to make a story on this brutal subject?

When I heard the story, I felt it was my duty to make this film. If something like this is happening in our country, it’s a shocker. When we were doing our research, we realized this is not something that is happening only in Kerala, but all over the country. This has been happening blatantly, and the political silence is extremely dangerous. We decided to make a film on this subject and expose it in front of the audience so that some action can be taken against the perpetrators, and there is a conversation.

How fair is the criticism that’s coming the film’s way?

It was expected. We did expect difficulties, troubles, criticism. We did not think that the criticism would be on this level because we have made a film that talks about saving the daughters, about exposing the terror network. We thought people would actually applaud the fact that we are trying to expose the terror network. Barring few people who are going to criticize it because the film is going to shut their shop, the mainstream political parties have taken a stand with the terrorists. That to me is very very shocking. Some of the press, some of the media, has decided to stand with the terrorists, and they want to discredit the film. They are trying to muzzle the voice of these girls. I can understand if you discredit me or any of my team member, but by discrediting the subject, and saying nothing like this happens, and it is a fake story, you’re damaging those girls and thousands of potential victims. This is a very worrying sign that we are insensitive towards the girls.

What was the reaction of the real life victims when they saw the film?

They have thanked us in a way that’s beyond explanation. I can’t even express in words how they have expressed their gratitude. They have got a voice with this film; for all these years they were scared to come out in the open and now they are in the open, openly talking about what they went through. This film has given them power, courage, courage to fight. It’s an unbelievable experience we have had sharing those moments with the girls, seeing them talking to the media, seeing them dealing with the situation.

Were you expecting such big box office numbers?

When I decided to make this film, box-office was completely out of the context because I never wanted to make this film for any return. I wouldn’t have cared if all the money that we had put wasn’t recovered but we wanted this subject to reach out to the maximum number of people, and it has a happened. There’s a huge conversation around the film, discussions, and debates across the country.

