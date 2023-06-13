EXCLUSIVE | Vipin Sharma on working with Manoj Bajpayee in Bandaa: 'He has evolved tremendously as an actor'

Vipin Sharma is currently basking in the glory of Bandaa’s success that’s steaming on Zee5 currently and also stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. It’s based on true events and in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Sharma spoke about the response he has received so far, playing a lawyer again after Shahid, and the cult of Taare Zameen Par.

On the response to Bandaa and his performance

I’ve been getting a lot of messages from friends and filmmakers, and the fraternity. Overall, it has been a great response that makes me very very happy. Personally also I have been getting a lot of compliments and it’s always inspiring to get compliments for your work.

On playing a lawyer again after Shahid

It was a completely fresh start for me. Shahid is a very very dear film to me and one of the best films to have been made in India in the last 10-20 years and I really love that film. I only focused on this film and didn’t adapt anything from that actually.

On working with Manoj Bajpayee after Gangs of Wasseypur

Manoj has evolved tremendously as an actor as we all can see. I did another film with him, Prakash Jha’s Raajneeti. We had a great scene together in that film but we didn’t have any scene together in Gangs. We didn’t see each other a lot during that film since our scenes were not together. I have seen him do various things, for instance Aligarh, I absolutely love that film. I called him immediately after I saw it. He has truly evolved tremendously. I don’t know if I can talk about myself or my evolvement. All I do is try to do roles that are different, roles that I have never done before. I try to be as honest as possible to the roles I do.

On working with experienced and first time directors like Aamir Khan and Apoorv Singh Karki

I don’t see any difference because I stay the same on both the sides. When I say yes to a film, this distinction stops. That’s me.

On the cult of Taare Zameen Par

I’m very proud that I’m a part of a film that’s evergreen. I was coming back home from my Yoga classes and passing by a bunch of five-six children and one of them said, “Look, Darsheel’s father.’ The soon I heard them calling me, I turned around and said, ‘Yes. I’m Darsheel’s father.’ Students that are going to school now 15 years after that film, are recognizing me. It’s a huge blessing for me.

On his upcoming projects

Two very brilliant films are coming out, one with Dev Patel called Money Man that should be coming out by the end of this year. I have a role in that film that will completely shock people, I’m waiting for that to come out. Next film is with Tarsen Sen, who’s also from Punjab and working in Hollywood for many many years. I have a film called Haddi with Nawaz, and then a couple of web series. So an exciting slate in the next 5-6 months.

