Astrid Smeplass is a Norwegian singer and songwriter who came to India for the first time. She recently released her new song Darkest Hour. She spoke exclusively to Firstpost about it in an interview.

On India’s music and culture

This is my first time in India and I feel the culture has to be seen everywhere. Everything from the colors to how you dress to the religion; it’s not as much in Norway. It’s impossible not to be happy!

The idea of Darkest Hour

Darkest Hour was written two years ago; I always loved the song but it never released as per the schedule. Now I have an EPA, a demo of all the songs that I always wanted to put out and love, and I wanted that song to be on it. I felt it would be perfect for a collaboration as it was written as a duet.

Journey as a singer

I remember when I started I was 17. I felt unafraid and that everything was possible as a teenager. But when you enter your 20s, things change and you become more anxious. I didn’t believe in myself and was very scared on stage for a few ears. Now, I’m back to my teenage years, I feel unafraid and confident about myself. Now it’s more like empowering.

