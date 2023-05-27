Sanjana Sanghi made her debut with Dil Bechara in 2020 as a leading lady. She was also seen in Rockstar (2011) and Fukrey Returns (2017) and last year with Aditya Roy Kapur in Rashtriya Kavach Om. She’s all geared up for IIFA 2023 and talks exclusively to Firstpost about the same.

How has Yas Island welcomed you?

Honestly, it has been lovely. This is my first time in Abu Dhabi and my first IIFA so I’m very excited because I know a lot of friends from the industry have gotten together here so we are going to get together here and have a good time.

Your favourite IIFA moments?

I have so many of them as we all used to be glued in front of the television. The moment that wins is when Kajra Re happens with Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Nothing comes close to that, it was really special and I’m so excited he’s hosting the show this time.

Which was the one role close to your heart?

It’s always going to be difficult, because every actor will say that choosing a favourite role is like choosing your favorite child. But Kizzie Basu from Dil Bechara has a permanent place in my heart; she changed me as a person and I learned so much from her. I have just finished a film with Pankaj sir and I play a character named Sakshi, and after Kizzie, Sakshi would be my most special character.

Your dream character?

I’m a bit superstitious about it. If you’d tell me I’ll get to perform with Ranbir Kapoor as a 14-year old or that I’m going to debut with the Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars, I wouldn’t. Dreams come true when they are left to themselves.

On Dhak Dhak

It’s coming out very soon. You’ll be seeing it in the summer of this year.

