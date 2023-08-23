Rajshri Deshpande recently won the Best Actor (OTT) award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for her explosive performance in this year’s Trial By Fire that’s streaming on Netflix. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the actress opened up on what has stayed with her from the show and the pathos of the character she essayed, the time she spent in Melbourne, and her upcoming projects.

On what the award means to her

Every appreciation means the world to me. The fact that your work is recognized and honored is a very beautiful feeling.

On the responses to the show

There were people who had opened up about their struggles, the trauma that they had gone through in their lives. A lot of them said that they wish they did something like my character Neelam when a tragedy happened with them, they wished they had the courage to fight back. The people across the industry have also showered a lot of love to me, but the way the common people have showered love is something else because they feel it’s their story.

On her body of work and the power of the script

I read about the person, her life, how the sensitivity has been incorporated in the script, how they are going to manage it, I see the whole characterization. When you’re portraying a character, you’re also portraying its life. We all go through ups and downs in our lives, from failure to complexity to happiness to everything; and it has to be from a bit more realistic spaces because I believe that these are the characters we need in the society. I read all these things when I’m reading a project.

On her takeaway from the character of Neelam

This is one character that is still with me. Her 25 years of life and fearlessness have still stayed with me. A lot of people tend to give up but Neelam’s never give up attitude is something really really powerful. She’s a hero, and it was a huge honor to portray her on screen.

On attending IFFM

It was amazing, unfortunately I didn’t have too many days of stay in Australia to wander around but it was beautiful. The team of the festival is incredible, it was great to see this huge Indian community there. I told people to write film and series scripts in Melbourne. I met Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Aparna Purohit from Amazon, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar is also here. Karan Johar wrote a lot about me, he made me meet a lot of people and asked them to watch Trial By Fire. People made me feel popular and a part of the family, it feels great.

On her upcoming projects

I have no idea, I’m still reading and deciding on my next projects. Hope it’s as great as Trial By Fire