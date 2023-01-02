Pratik Gandhi immersed himself into the character of Harshad Mehta in the blockbuster Hansal Mehta series Scam 1992, and ever since then, he has come on board for multiple projects. He was last seen in Atithi Bhooto Bhava on Zee5. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the actor spoke about the accolades that have come his way in the last two years, a crossover between his character Harshad Mehta and Amitabh Bachchan, and his expectations from 2023.

How has this year been for you as an actor personally and everything ?

This year has really been fantastic; I have been shooting back-to-back, felt really privileged that I could create so many characters in just one year. For me this year has been completely reactive year on Scam 1992, from the whole industry. Because after that I started getting a lot of offers there are also a lot of things that we have discussed, things started becoming fruitful, getting on floor and it started happening this year and I am very happy regarding it.

When did you start getting fond of acting? When did you think that you wanted to become an actor ?

It’s not one day in particular which I thought of becoming an actor but when I was in 4th standard the day I first stepped on stage that was a magical moment for me because I had something in my mind that I’ll perform like this and thought that people would laugh at me thinking that I am funny and that’s what exactly happened but for me it was magical and that was the time when I started liking what I was doing on stage. I did a lot of plays, comparing, dance show and elocution competition so on a broader perspective connecting with the public, communicating with them is what I enjoyed the most. But when I went to Bombay that was when I started facing the camera after 2004.

Do you remember what was your experience of facing the camera for the first time?

For the first time it happened in my school but for a very brief moment, we did a play which got shot and was telecasted back then. But there I didn’t understand much about the camera.My first ever personal encounter with camera happened in 2006. There was a film that I did for LGBTQ which was in the international film festival the film was called ‘Yours Emotional’ and that was the first time when I encountered with the camera.

How did Scam 92 happen? How did the script come to you? How it all happened? If you could narrate it.

I was shooting for a film in Bhuj and I got a call, the person on the other side says, I am Harshad Mehta, we are making something would you like to see. First, I took the call to be a prank but then Abhishek Jain with whom I did my first Gujarati film, he texted me saying that Harshad Mehta wanted to try and speak to you, I have shared your number and that’s when I realized it was actually Hansal Mehta who had called. Then I came to Bombay I did my audition for the role and that’s how it all started happening. After theauditions, I came to know about that scam which had happened with Harshad Mehta in 1994.

Do you feel the response for the show was life changing for you as an actor?

Absolutely, it gave me a new phase in life. I always say it in all my interviews that there are two phases in my life – one is pre scam and the other is post scam.

Have you learnt the art of saying NO to scripts now?

It is the most difficult work to say no to a script. I am still practicing, like anyone who has offered you the script must have given their sweat and blood for few years to it. It’s just that it might not work with me, but it doesn’t make the script good or bad. Saying no to the person is a very tricky job like you don’t want to disappoint anybody, you can’t discourage anyone but at the same time you want to put your point very clear that I don’t see myself in this so I am learning to do so.

What do you see important in the OTT platform for you as an actor? As it’s grown leaps and bounds over the years?

There is no second thought on the fact that OTT has actually democratized the whole industry per se and has given a new horizon to a lot of artists, not only actors but directors, writers, music composers, art directors and mostly everyone. So, OTT is indeed a game changer for the entertainment industry for sure.

Which frictional character from the 90s you feel Harshad Mehta would get along with as per your imagination?

Unke liye jo bola jata tha, that he was of the Bachchan of BSE and it was true actually because he was always greeted and mentioned.

Which have been your favorite shows of the year?

I couldn’t see much because I was shooting back-to-back, but I guess Panchayat season 2 came out this year then Gullak’s seasons and last what I saw was Mukhbir on ZEE5. I like all these shows a lot. I am a fan of the world of these two series Panchayat and Mukhbir.

Your film Atithi Bhooto Bhava on Zee5 has got a very good response. How did you feel after working with Jackie Shroff ; share your experience?

He is a gem of a person. He is such an amazing person you can see the warmth in his personality. It was always fun to work with him. This was the 2nd film we did together, the first one was my Gujarati film Ventilator in 2018. So, this time when we worked together,it was even more fun as we had that previously made connections.

Can you please tell me about your upcoming films what can your fans be expecting from Pratik Gandhi?

There are couple of films which are ready for the release. I am just waiting for the announcements to come out, so first two quarters of next year you’ll be seeing a couple of movies being released. One is with Vidya Balan which will be announced very soon. The other one is Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan where me and Taapsee have worked together and that might also come out soon. I have done a film with excel, so that film also might get released by the latter half of next year.

What has been the learning for you as an actor from 2022?

Performing consistently is a key for any actor or any artist and without being drowned in any noise around you that is what my biggest learning is.

Do you have the pressure of box office?

I didn’t have much pressure about the box office as I used to do Gujarati films, then you might have a counter argument that the stakes are less. So, I wouldn’t have felt that, but what I feel about the box office is that you really don’t understand that the first three days collection means the audience comes in with alot of anticipation, but what I actually feel is that when a movie is driven by the word of mouth only then you’ll understand if they have liked it or not. Because if it’s a good film it will definitely reach the audience.

Do you get messages for your role except Scam for films like Mitron?

The famous sequence of Mitron was that ‘Mind your own business’ so I get tagged a lot of times for it. And after reels have come up people have also kept these in different contexts. It really feels good that your movies which you have done previously are still touching hearts of many. I think that everything that you put in OTT is immortal and that it is there.

What are you expecting from 2023 professionally and personally?

If I say professionally from 2023 the whole industry should flourish. The taste of audience has changed,and the industry is also tuning itself to that. So, I feel it should be a win-win situation for all. Apart for all this personally I wish that we all are safe and healthy.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.