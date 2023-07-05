Prajakta Koli is one of the most successful content creators we have, and she has also starred in the 2022 film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. She’s now gearing up for another film that’s called Neeyat. It stars Vidya Balan, Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, and a very promising ensemble of many other incredible actors. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Koli spoke about her character, working with Balan, and what success means to her after amassing over 14 million followers across various of her platforms.

On what we can expect from her character

Everything that you should expect from every other character because anyone can be the killer and everyone is the suspect. As far as my character Gigi is concerned, she’s an outsider so that gives her kind of an edge as she’s not from the family. There’s something about her that’s very mysterious and I think really had a good time playing her.

On working with such a promising ensemble

I was scared and nervous because when I had the first phone call with the director Anu Menon and she told me about that cast, I said , Okay, and,?’ She said she would love to see me as Gigi. When she said it would have Vidya Balan, I said how it was going to be possible. I remember doing an interview with Vidya for my YouTube channel for her film Shakuntala Devi and telling her how I would love to work with her beyond my YouTube channel. I said I would love to act with you so I’m glad this film came to me. This was such a huge win for me.

On the atmosphere on the sets

I reached the set a little late, ten days after everyone had started shooting. I was very nervous because I wasn’t friends with anyone from the whole cast, I only knew Vidya. First day, the off-camera chemistry was so contrasting to the on-camera chemistry. Also, we were away from home so we only had each other, we were shooting in London.

Did you read the script or was it narrated?

Both. Also, Anu did a lot of workshops with me virtually where we went through the whole script together.

On seeing herself on the big screen for the first time

I only had one regret, I wish I knew how to whistle (laughs). Because then, the experience would’ve been complete. But it was everything I had ever dreamt of being a Bollywood fan while growing up. I always wanted to be an actor, I love doing theatre but being on screen is a different kind of high.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.