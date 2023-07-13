In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Nushrratt Bharuccha spoke about doing a film like Akaash Vaani, the cult of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. She also tried something called off-roading recently and opened up on that too.

On the cult of Pyaar Ka Punchnama

When you meet someone today, they talk about what they felt when they saw it for the first time and what they feel now. They come to me and say that every time they have a bad day, they put Pyaar Ka Punchnama or Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. That’s the best thing you can hear.

On Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

I was a difficult girlfriend in Pyaar Ka Punchnama but in Sonu, I didn’t feel anything wrong. She was doing everything the family was asking her to do and she’s being a part of the family. I didn’t feel she was wrong, so that’s why she said that yes, she’s chaalu.

On Akaash Vaani

Before I did Chhorri, this was the toughest film for me because I was very young and still picked up a film that has so much depth and so many layers, and spoke about marital rape. It was difficult for me to even understand how to portray it. I feel it was ahead of its time, I didn’t feel people were open to talking about it. It could’ve done well today.

On the experience of off-roading

We often drive on the roads and beside the roads we see bumps and hills and people don’t drive over there, that’s what off-roading is. I’ve bought a 4 by 4 car and once can enjoy driving that car the most on off-roading. When you drive your car through those terrains, it’s a completely different experience. This is the most fun I’ve had in a one-day experience. The place I did this was some hill near Lonavala and I had to perform the off-roading inside the car. Since it was monsoon, it became all the more difficult since the roads were slippery you had all the chances to go out of control and make mistakes. It was difficult but it was double the fun. I was there was the whole day, I reached 10-11 in the morning and we had about five obstacles before lunch and five after. We finished at five in the evening. Some of my friends couldn’t believe I could do this, they all are very surprised.