EXCLUSIVE | Nushrratt Bharuccha: 'Didn't give any retakes for my scene in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

Nushrratt Bharuccha at the green carpet of the IIFA 2023 spilled the beans on her cameo in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and the possibility of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3.

When asked about the cameo, she said, “I don’t think I gave any retakes but yes I was very conscious, so I prepared a lot before I went there. I only gave the retakes if the director asked for it otherwise I did it in one go.”

On Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3

You should ask this to Luv Ranjan (smiles).

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.