Nora Fatehi and Remo D’Souza spoke exclusively to Firstpost about their dance reality show Hip Hop India on Amazon miniTV, their first memories of meeting each other, and Fatehi speaks about how she’d like to have D’Souza’s calmness as one of her qualities.

Remo first talks about the Hip Hop style and says, “There are lots and lots of different forms. It’s different from what we see on other reality shows. This is purely an underground dance reality kind of a show.”

Nora on shooting the promo of the song

I really enjoyed it because we were getting to showcase Hip Hop in its rawest form and celebrate dancers in India since that’s very important. Hip Hop dancers in India come from all parts of the country. They come from villages, rural areas, slums, sometimes slums of Mumbai, and I feel the energy they put in to showcasing the real energy of Hip Hop should be celebrated.

Remo on how different the show will be

It’s very very different and that’s why we said yes to the show. Here, we only sit and watch talent, nothing else. We can actually talk to them in the manner we usually do.

Nora adds, “This show brings a different side of our personalities, you get to see a different side of Remo sir, a different side of me- Very raw, very urban and we are having so much fun. It’s too good.”

Nora on the evolution of dance and her own

Not just as a dancer but as a performer, and Remo sir has been at the forefront in that transformation. Since the day I came to this industry and India, I’ve literally seen the evolution of dance, the acceptance of different dance styles, the way the dances have transformed, their body language, and really accepting all the forms of dance. Indian dancing has been celebrated more than ever before.

Remo on being a background dancer in Rangeela, Pardes, Aflatoon

Those days were amazing, they are very precious to me, they keep me going. From a background dancer to coming in front is a long long journey. It’s been amazing for me.

Nora on what inspired her to be in this profession

What inspired me was to see how I feel when I’m doing this, when I’m in front of the camera. I do my best when in front of that camera and I do my best. It’s just my drive and my hunger that made me want to achieve and accomplish certain things someone else wasn’t able to in my shoes and my background. I’m hungry to break records and do certain things and the more the audience shows their support, the more drive I get to keep going and do more things.

Nora and Remo on their first memories of each other

Nora– He first saw me in Bigg Boss and then we met for a song. We did a music video with Raftaar and it has been crazy ever since. I wish I had his calmness. I’m a psychopath, especially at work, my nature is like that. But I have literally seen him go through some crazy moments on the sets and he has kept his calm and cool, and I’m like how he does that. I’ve tried that and it hasn’t worked for me. I need to work on being more calm because he’s such a breeze.”

Nora on her future plans

I would love to be choreographed in a song like Pinga, all of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s songs. I love them. Now, I want to do films with actors with lots of songs and then break records and make history.