Nivin Pauly is one of Malayalam cinema’s most adulated and respected actors with a reputation for constantly breaking the glass ceiling. His latest film Padavettu features him as a wastrel who channelizes his inner revolutionary when his land and village are threatened by land-grabbing politicians. Nivin speaks to Firstpost on Padavettu and his career choices.

Padavettu comes at a time when the issue of farmers’ rights has reached a global concern. What made you become a part of this film?

The content of the film does not alone talk about a particular segment of the society. It talks about the fight for survival and that’s the most important highlight of the film. I always look at the storyline and the plot when I commit a film and I found Padavettu different in many ways which is why the audience has wholeheartedly accepted it.

In 2022 you have already had three releases Mahaveeryar, Padavettu and Saturday Night, and two more coming up before the year is over. How have you managed to be so prolific during these times of disease and recession?

It was a tough phase not just for me but for the entire industry too. I must credit my team who planned well be it the shoots or otherwise. 2022 has been an exciting year in many ways and a real learning experience too.

How do you view your career so far? Have you been able to fulfil the goals you had set for yourself?

I don’t have over-ambitious goals. My only goal is to do good films and be part of directors who share similar vision as mine.

Tell me about your future projects. Are the unorthodox screenplays your new normal?

The challenge is to get such screenplays. I don’t look at the quantity of films I do in a year. I always look at the quality of the script and that is my priority. Discussions are in place with various filmmakers and we will announce them in due course.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.

