The two-time MTV EMA winner and four-time World’s #1 DJ Martin Garrix kicked off his India tour on 3rd March in Bengaluru, followed by Hyderabad on 4th March and then headed to Chennai on 5th March. To usher in the Holi festivities, the acclaimed DJ performed in Pune in the former half of the day and trekked back to Mumbai to perform in the latter half of the day on 8th March. He then performed on 10th March in Kolkata, and this will be followed by a performance in New Delhi on 11th March before culminating the tour in Ahmedabad on 12th March.

And in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, he answered about his tour in the country and lots more.

How excited are you for this India tour?

Super excited! I just finished my first show and can’t wait for the others.

What are your earliest memories of India?

I remember the first time I visited India I was completely blown away. Of course, I had seen it in movies, but being able to see it with your own eyes is a completely different story. As the country is so different to my hometown it was such a special experience and it will always be, even though I’ve visited the country more frequently now.

What can fans expect from this grand tour of yours?

We have been working hard to bring the best possible show. They can expect high energy, Garrix classics and some new music.

What is your take on today’s music and its evolution over the years?

It’s interesting to see the trends in music come and go and new great artists enter the scene. It keeps it fresh and exciting.

How difficult it becomes at times to handle such huge crowd that can go berserk?

It can definitely be a responsibility at times. I’ve done shows where I had to stop to make sure people in the crowd were getting enough space, and that can be scary because you don’t want anyone to get hurt. Luckily, most of the crowds I perform for are mindful of this and take care of each other.

Which Indian artist you would like to collaborate with?

I don’t have anyone that comes to mind, so recommendations are definitely welcome!

What can we expect from you in 2023?

A lot of new Garrix music!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.