Manushi Chhillar was crowned Miss World in 2017, made her big Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj last year in 2022, and is gearing up for another Hindi film project called Tehran with John Abraham slated to release later this year. And in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, she speaks about each of these experiences.

On 2022

2022 was a really exciting year for me, the highlight of course being my Hindi film debut. I also got to finish Tehran and explore many opportunities. Personally, I visited many lovely cities, got to spend some good time with my parents and siblings. That’s pretty much what my 2022 was and I am only grateful to whatever has happened to me this year, and I’m feeling very very content on how the last year has been.

On being crowned Miss World

It’s been five years. Last year in November, I revisited my whole winning moment and it still feels like yesterday. Two years went into the pandemic so we didn’t realize it but that title will always be very special to me since that was the night that changed my life. I can’t believe I was 20 back then, I’m much older now. I don’t often get to revisit that crowning night but since it was five years so everyone was talking about it.

On Samrat Prithviraj

Samrat Prithviraj being my first movie was an absolute wonderful and insightful experience. I’m not from the film industry so I had no idea what to expect on the sets, I was auditioning till the time the film released so everything was first for me. We had to split the shooting schedule due to the pandemic so it took much longer. The experience of working with Yash Raj Films, Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt; everyone made the experience very very special.

On Tehran

Tehran is going to be very very exciting because it is something very different from what I’ve done before. It’s a film people will understand visually more. It’s very real, the world is very interesting and my role is very different.

On 2023

This year I’m looking forward to working more obviously, I want to grow more as an actor. I left art to prepare for my 12th boards and my medical entrance. It was only during the lockdown I started painting again and that’s something I want to keep it with me and grow in that field. More travel, more quality time with family. I don’t know how to play a musical instrument so I would love to learn the piano.

