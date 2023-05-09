Manisha Koirala has been acting since 1991. It shall be 32 years since her debut and the actor has dabbled in multiple languages over the course of her career. And in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, she speaks about her journey, women’s role changing in cinema, and the projects she’s currently working on.

Tell me about your journey in the entertainment industry.

My journey in the entertainment industry has been a topsy-turvy ride. Mini have been great, there have been some pitfalls too. I have learned a lot, and I have enjoyed a lot in this journey and I’m grateful for it.

On cinema changing

I think with every decade, there is a different kind of cinema that people like. Having been in the industry for 30 years, I have seen the changes closely. Today everything has become quicker, faster because the generation needs that. Especially after Covid, what people are liking our superhero films more than realism. The situation and the timeframe of the audiences I think, also inspire filmmakers to change their style. Having said that, there are filmmakers that change the audience also.

On women’s roles changing

Women on the OTT platforms are definitely getting better roles. In cinema, there is a long way to go.

How things have changed for better in the entertainment industry?

It is a lot more comfortable to shoot nowadays, a lot of facilities are given, and I don’t see people struggling too much. We have cleaner rooms, cleaner make up rooms, cleaner bathrooms, cleaner environment. A lot of respect is also coming to the industry.

If given a chance anything or any decision you would like to change in your life?

There are multiple, most important being me being ignorant about my health. I learned a lesson and it was during the recovery phase of my illness I realized the value of health. Nobody can avoid accidents, but you can definitely be more responsible.

What are the projects that you are working on?

I’m currently focusing only on Heeramandi and after that I’m going to take a break and then take a call on what I’d like to do.

