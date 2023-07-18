Manasvi Mamgai, the actor who unleashed a hideous and monstrous side of a lover in Action Jackson opposite Ajay Devgn, was seen almost a decade later with Kajol in The Trial, which came out on Disney Hotstar this Friday. She plays the role of Juhi Bhatia and the rest can be seen on the show to avoid any spoilers for those who are yet to see it. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the actress spoke about working with both the husband and wife, her character, and much more.

On her character in the show

I can’t reveal much but it’s a very significant role. It’s actually based on a real-life incident that happened. It was a very tough character that goes through some very difficult situations; it’s very reflective of the society that we are living in.

On the similarities between Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Someone just asked me the same question. People like Ajay Devgn and Kajol are not just actors, they are celebrities and institutions, they are the legends of Indian cinema. It’s interesting and inspiring to see them where they have reached, the kind of dedication they have towards their craft. They are so nice on the sets, they are not like Ajay Devgn and Kajol. It was a very collaborative and good experience of working with them. They say the more successful you get, the more humble you become, they have no ego or starry tantrums.

On seeing The Good Wife

I’ve actually seen it but not the whole season. But I know the tempo the show.

On the Indian adaptation

I would think the Indian show has its own soul and take. It’s loosely based on The Good Wife because it’s a female based procedural show but it has its own issues that are relevant to the Indian society.