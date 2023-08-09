Popular and versatile filmmaker Anurag Kashyap gave us memorable films like Black Friday, Gulaal, Gangs of Wasseypur 1 and 2, No Smoking, Dev.D, Raman Raghav 2.0, Manmarziyaan, Mukkabaaz, That Girl in Yellow Boots and many others. Apart from directing these unconventional movies, Kashyap also impressed audiences with his acting mettle in Akira, Imaikkaa Nodigal, Shagird and AK Vs AK.

However, in an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, the acclaimed director, who is gearing up for the release of Kennedy, said that he is not much fond of acting. When asked whether he wants to collaborate with any filmmaker as an actor, Anurag replied, “I can only act for money. If there is lot of money, where I can put my taste aside, I’ll do it. I don’t like acting onscreen too much. I do sometimes for friends, I do sometimes for money. That’s it! I am very clear about that.”

Talking about Kashyap’s Kennedy, the film has garnered rave reviews in the international film festivals including a seven-minute standing ovation at the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival. Opening up about getting creative satisfaction with such response, he quoted, “This is the film that I’ve gone all out and I’ve made my own film from start to finish. There’s nothing, no regrets and nothing like that. I can truly say that there’s nothing. There’s been a massive support from the studio and from my team.

Produced under the banners of Good Bad Films and Zee Studios, the film also stars Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone, Mohit Takalkar, Abhilash Thapliyal and Megha Burman in prominent roles. Kennedy marks the third collaboration between Kashyap and Bhat after Ugly and Dobaaraa.