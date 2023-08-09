EXCLUSIVE! 'Kennedy' director Anurag Kashyap on acting: 'I can only act for money'
Anurag Kashyap has acted in films and shows like Akira, Imaikkaa Nodigal, Shagird and AK Vs AK
Popular and versatile filmmaker Anurag Kashyap gave us memorable films like Black Friday, Gulaal, Gangs of Wasseypur 1 and 2, No Smoking, Dev.D, Raman Raghav 2.0, Manmarziyaan, Mukkabaaz, That Girl in Yellow Boots and many others. Apart from directing these unconventional movies, Kashyap also impressed audiences with his acting mettle in Akira, Imaikkaa Nodigal, Shagird and AK Vs AK.
However, in an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, the acclaimed director, who is gearing up for the release of Kennedy, said that he is not much fond of acting. When asked whether he wants to collaborate with any filmmaker as an actor, Anurag replied, “I can only act for money. If there is lot of money, where I can put my taste aside, I’ll do it. I don’t like acting onscreen too much. I do sometimes for friends, I do sometimes for money. That’s it! I am very clear about that.”
Bataaaa…kitna maza aaya…yeh teaser dekh ke?!
Kennedy premieres at @Festival_Cannes on May 24!@itsRahulBhat @SunnyLeone @GoodBadFilms1 @cinemakasam @kabirahuja1991 @shariqpatel @ZeeStudios_ @a_tanline @abhilashthapli @AamirAzizJmi @boyblanck @ashnarula @IndikarAkshay… pic.twitter.com/i9eirZgSz8
Related Articles
— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 11, 2023
Talking about Kashyap’s Kennedy, the film has garnered rave reviews in the international film festivals including a seven-minute standing ovation at the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival. Opening up about getting creative satisfaction with such response, he quoted, “This is the film that I’ve gone all out and I’ve made my own film from start to finish. There’s nothing, no regrets and nothing like that. I can truly say that there’s nothing. There’s been a massive support from the studio and from my team.
Produced under the banners of Good Bad Films and Zee Studios, the film also stars Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone, Mohit Takalkar, Abhilash Thapliyal and Megha Burman in prominent roles. Kennedy marks the third collaboration between Kashyap and Bhat after Ugly and Dobaaraa.
also read
How the Hollywood strike has kept the Venice Film Festival 2023 unfazed | Explained
Right from the dates to the line-up to the panel of judges, almost everything is curated and aligned so far. It's now for the globe to see how the festival unravels amid the crisis
Opera singer David Daniels and his husband plead guilty to sexual assault
Schultz said he was invited to their apartment and given a drink that led him to slip in and out of consciousness
K-pop star Suga becomes 3rd BTS member to begin military service in South Korea
In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18 to 28 are required by law to perform 18-21 months of military service under a conscription system meant to deter aggression from rival North Korea